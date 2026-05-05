Gomoa to host Industrial Fair in November; Organizers expect over 2000 global firms

Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Kwame Asare Obeng, affectionately called APlus has disclosed that all is set for maiden Gomoa Industrial Fair.

In a post the Member of Parliament noted that the Gomoa Industrial Fair will be held at the Gomoa Special Economic Zone from November 27 to 29, 2026.

According to him, the fair would be the largest event of its kind in Ghana.

The three-day fair is expected to draw more than 2,000 global industries, many of which are likely to establish operations in the Gomoa Special Economic Zone after the event, according to Mr.Asare Obeng.

“Our plan is to make Ghana the Industrial Capital of West Africa in 10 years,” he stated.

APlus, further noted that the fair would surpass the scale of the Gomoa Easter Carnival, adding that registration for participants will open soon.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme