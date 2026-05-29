RLFG: Tigers roar against Skolars

Nungua Tigers delivered a strong attacking display to defeat Skolars 32–6 in match week 4 of the ongoing Rugby League Men’s 13s Championship, played at the University of Ghana Rugby League field.



The Tigers controlled their territory and tempo while applying sustained pressure through an organised attack to open the scoring in the ninth minute with a try from Godfred Aikins, followed by a conversion from Kofi Montchon, giving the Tigers an early advantage.



Stephen Kwame Adinyira extended the lead with a try three minutes later, and Montchon converted again to stretch the Tigers’ lead.



Midway through the half, Skolars responded with Iliyasu Musbaw crossing the line, and Michael Egyiri successfully converted to reduce the deficit.



The Tigers returned in the second half with full control, as Charles Kweku Dzisah added one more try to complete a comprehensive 32–6 victory.



In other games, Bulls secured a hard-fought 24–4 victory over Panthers in an intense and physical 80-minute contest.



Dragons were awarded a 20–0 walkover victory after Titans were unable to field enough players for the scheduled fixture.



These results ensure that Dragons remain firmly in contention and lead the table with 12 points, Bulls occupy second place with 9 points, Panthers and Tigers are tied for third place with 6 points each, while Skolars sit fourth with 3 points and Titans yet to register a win this season.



Attention now turns to Match Week 5, which sees Accra Panthers take on Titans, Nungua Tigers clash with Bulls, and Dragons against Skolars.

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY





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