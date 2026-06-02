Ghana withdraws from 3-nation tourney in Tanzania

Ghana Black Queens have withdrawn from the upcoming three-nation women’s tournament scheduled to take place in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania during the June FIFA international window.

The tournament was expected to feature hosts Tanzania, Ghana, and Malawi from June 1 to June 9 as part of preparations for upcoming international competitions.

The Black Queens were initially set to participate in the competition as part of preparations toward the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

However, Ghana will no longer take part in the tournament following a decision to withdraw from the competition.

The Black Queens are now expected to continue preparations in Accra during the FIFA window and play friendly matches in Accra.

Meanwhile, four players have earned places in the Black Queens squad for the June camping programme after the recent screening exercise.

The selected players are goalkeeper Osman Huzeima of Jonina Football Academy, Diana Amoako of Ampem Darkoa Ladies and Mavis Owusu of Fomeget GSK in Turkey who were part of the screening exercise.

Their inclusion comes after a two-day assessment programme led by the Black Queens B head coach, Yusif Basigi, and monitored by Coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren.

The Black Queens B training programme was partly designed to identify outstanding talent capable of strengthening the Black Queens.

Portugal-based Louisa Animwaa will also join the Black Queens squad after completing a successful season with her club Valadares Gaia.

The quartet will join the rest of the squad when camping begins on June 1 as preparations continue for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

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