Relegated Nations FC win MTN FA Cup

Nations FC etched their name into Ghana football history on Sunday by beating Dreams FC 5-4 on penalties to win the 2025/26 MTN FA Cup at the University of Ghana Stadium.

They drew 1-1 in regulation time, forcing the game to be decided from the spot.

Joseph Effah put Nations FC ahead in the 31st minute with a composed finish before Abdul Razak Salifu levelled for Dreams FC on the stroke of halftime.

Despite chances for both sides in the second half and extra time, the final remained deadlocked and was decided from the spot. Nations FC held their nerve to convert all five penalties to lift the trophy.

The triumph is historic. Nations FC become the first club in 34 years to win the FA Cup after suffering relegation from the Ghana Premier League — matching Voradep’s feat in 1992 when they beat Neoplan Stars 3-2 on penalties after a 2-2 draw.

The victory crowns a remarkable cup run for Nations FC and caps one of the most memorable MTN FA Cup campaigns in recent memory.

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