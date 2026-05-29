Bruce-Cudjoe pledges reforms when elected GBA president

Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) presidential aspirant, Mr Ivan Bruce-Cudjoe, has pledged to restore discipline, transparency and accountability in Ghana boxing if elected into office on June 4.

Speaking at a media engagement in Accra on Tuesday, Mr Bruce-Cudjoe said his vision was to reposition Ghana as a leading boxing nation in Africa and produce more world champions.

He noted that his administration would focus on decentralising the sport by extending boxing activities beyond Accra to all 16 regions to create opportunities for young talents across the country.

He pledged to ensure that Ghanaian national champions were recognised and rated by major international boxing bodies, particularly within the commonwealth rankings.

Mr Bruce-Cudjoe stated that coaches and retired boxers would not be left out under his leadership, stressing that he intended to collaborate with the National Sports Authority (NSA) to engage them as regional trainers and scouts to help develop boxing talents at the grassroots level.

He further promised to prioritise the health, safety and welfare of boxers through improved medical and safety protocols.

The presidential hopeful also pledged to unite stakeholders in the boxing fraternity and promote peace within the sport.

Although he declined to disclose details of his planned “first 100 days in office” agenda, but he assured stakeholders that significant reforms would be introduced should he win the election.

Moreover, Mr Bruce-Cudjoe disclosed that he would resign from his current role at Cabic Promotions to fully concentrate on the administration and development of Ghana boxing.

He commended members of the sporting media for their support and appealed for continued collaboration to help promote the sport.

By Enoch Ntiamoah Siaw

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