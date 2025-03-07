Govt committed to implementing structural reforms – Vice President

The Vice President, Professor Naana Jane Opoku- Agyemang, has reiterated govern­ment’s commitment to implementing structural reforms to enhance the stability and growth of the economy.

She said the government structural and policy reforms were geared towards supporting a more resilient and competitive economy, especially in key areas or key sec­tors such as agriculture, education, health care, social welfare, and others.

Closing the NED 2025, the Vice President indicated that the Na­tional Economic Dialogue (NED) had underscored the urgency of restoring confidence in the econo­my through maintaining macroeco­nomic stability, stabilising inflation, strengthening the local currency, and creating fiscal policies to sup­port long-term sustainable growth.

To this end, she said, the govern­ment would work to implement the recommendations and proposals made at the dialogue and aligned government policies with fiscal discipline and sound economic management to promote an inclu­sive and sustainable growth.

“The government is committed to translating the resolutions into concrete actions. I have noted all the homework you have given us. Our promise is to collaborate with all sectors and all sections of Ghana to ensure that we deliver our homework worthy of an A. We will work with stakeholders so that the action points are implemented effectively,” she elaborated.

The two-day programme was on the theme: ‘Resetting Ghana: Building the Economy We Want Together.’

It was attended by government officials, policy makers, business leaders, Members of Parliament, members of the diplomatic corps, development partners, represen­tatives of banking, finance and insurance organisations, civil society organisations, academic and research experts, women and youth group representatives, clergy, traditional leaders, community rep­resentatives, grassroots Ghanaian citizens, and a cross section of the public to discuss measures to foster inclusive economic growth and national development.

The high-level national forum served as a platform to assess the current state of Ghana’s econ­omy, engage key stakeholders in constructive dialogue, and develop actionable solutions to reset the economy for sustainable and inclu­sive growth.

The dialogue was centred on six thematic areas namely, Mac­roeconomic Stability: Restoring Confidence in Ghana’s Economy; Growth with Diversification, Ex­port Competiveness, Productivity, Technology and Human Well-be­ing): Achieving Inclusive and Sustainable Economic Transfor­mation; Private Sector-led Growth: Unlocking the Full Potential of Businesses; Infrastructure Devel­opment: Addressing the Deficit for Economic Transformation; Struc­tural and Policy Reforms: Strength­ening Key Sector for Growth and Good Governance, Accountability and Anti-Corruption Measures.

The Vice President, who chaired the closing ceremony, noted that the dialogue had revealed that the “Journey ahead will require a strategic reset, grounded in restoring stability and fostering growth that benefits for every Ghanaian.”

She said government acknowl­edged its reset agenda was both ambitious and necessary and would require a concerted effort from all stakeholders such as the government, private sector, civil society, every Ghanaian citizen.

“We are confident that with sustained collaboration, determi­nation, and collective action, we will build a more resilient, inclu­sive, and trustworthy Ghana,” the Vice President added.

She stressed that improving productivity, embracing tech­nology, and prioritising human well-being through inclusive economic growth would be the priority of the government.

BY KINGSLEY ASARE