Govt moves to establish major industrial park in Tema

BY TIMES REPORTER

The government has taken a significant step towards establishing a large-scale industrial hub in Tema with the incorporation of the Tema Integrated Industrial Parks Company Limited (TIIPCo).

TIIPCo is a joint venture involving the Ghana Integrated Aluminium Development Corporation (GIADEC), TDC Ghana Ltd and ARISE Integrated Industrial Platforms.

The project is expected to transform the Tema Heavy Industrial Area into a strategic manufacturing and processing enclave.

It forms part of President John Dramani Mahama’s broader agenda to accelerate industrialisation, create jobs and promote local value addition.

The incorporation of TIIPCo in April this year marks a major milestone in implementing the integrated industrial park project.

The facility is expected to occupy between 100 and 120 hectares of land near the Volta Aluminium Company (VALCO) smelter.

In a statement issued yesterday, GIADEC said TDC Ghana Ltd had granted TIIPCo a Right of Entry to the land, adding that site preparation works had already begun ahead of full-scale construction.

The statement further explained that the development followed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding and a Shareholders’ Agreement among the three partners to advance Ghana’s industrial transformation agenda.

It noted that the industrial park would provide modern infrastructure to attract investment, support the local processing of raw materials and enhance Ghana’s export competitiveness.

The statement indicated that the project aligned with the government’s broader objective of promoting sustainable industrial growth through strategic public-private partnerships.

ARISE Integrated Industrial Platforms, described as a pan-African developer and operator of industrial ecosystems, is expected to bring its expertise in the design, financing, development and management of such facilities across the continent.

According to the statement, the company currently operates industrial ecosystems in 15 African countries, with five already operational and nine under construction, including projects in Ghana.

The statement said the initiative reflected a shared commitment to support Ghana’s industrial development through modern infrastructure that would attract investment, enable local processing of raw materials and contribute to sustainable economic growth.

A sod-cutting ceremony to officially launch the project is expected to be performed by President Mahama in the coming weeks.

GIADEC was established under the Ghana Integrated Aluminium Development Corporation Act, 2018 (Act 976), to develop and promote a globally competitive integrated aluminium industry in the country.

The corporation manages government interests across the aluminium value chain, including shareholding in VALCO and the Ghana Bauxite Company Limited.

TDC Ghana Ltd, established in 1952, remains one of the country’s key state institutions responsible for the planning and development of Tema and its industrial infrastructure.

BY TIMES REPORTER

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