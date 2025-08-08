GRA calls for amicable resolution in dispute with NIA

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has called for a cordial resolution to its ongoing dispute with the National Identification Authority (NIA) over alleged unpaid fees and service arrangements.

In a statement, the GRA said it was surprised by recent claims from the NIA that the Authority owed money for services, which reportedly led to its disconnection from the Identity Verification Platform (IVS).

According to the GRA, the debt in question is a “legacy issue” from services rendered before 2025, but its review found no regulatory or governance approvals for the transaction that created it.

The Authority noted that under existing arrangements, the NIA had operated desk offices in GRA premises nationwide for years, registering individuals and issuing Ghana Cards without paying rent or utility bills.

GRA said it had identified procedural breaches and could not confirm the existence of a formal service agreement between the two agencies.

It, however, stressed that high-level talks were underway to address the matter.

Reaffirming its commitment to inter-agency cooperation, the Authority said collaboration was crucial to achieving national goals such as integrating the Ghana Card into the tax system.

It also assured taxpayers and the public of its dedication to fairness, integrity, and service delivery.

By: Jacob Aggrey