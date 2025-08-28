GTA denies claims of changing greetings at Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has dismissed claims on social media that it replaced traditional greetings on the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park signage.

In a statement signed by Chief Executive Officer Maame Efua Houadjeto, the Authority said it has not ordered or approved the replacement of the inscriptions “Woezor” in Ewe and “Akwaaba” in Akan with the word “Oobakɛ.”

The GTA explained that the greetings remain an important part of Ghana’s cultural identity and have not been altered.

The Authority further noted that any change to the signage at the Park cannot be done without approval from the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture and the relevant agency in charge.

“The GTA wishes to put in the public domain that we do not know anything about it and we did not order or approve the change of the inscriptions on the signage,” the statement read.

The Authority urged the public to disregard the false information and continue to support the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park, describing it as a symbol of national pride and unity.

By: Jacob Aggrey