GTA pays tribute to late Guinness World Record holder, Dede Padiki

The Ghana Tourism Authority has expressed deep sorrow following the passing of Sharon Dede Padi, popularly known as “Padiki,” describing her as one of Ghana’s brightest ambassadors of resilience and creativity.

In a statement signed on behalf of the Chief Executive Officer, Maame Efua Houadjeto, the GTA said it received the news “with profound sorrow and deep shock.”

“Padiki was more than a Guinness World Record holder. She was a beacon of resilience, determination, creativity, and youthful excellence,” the statement read.

The Authority noted that her courage to dream big and push boundaries brought pride not only to her family but to the entire nation. Through her record-breaking feat, Padiki inspired countless young Ghanaians to believe that “with passion, perseverance, and hard work, the impossible can indeed become possible.”

The GTA described her untimely death as “a painful loss to the tourism and creative ecosystem and to the nation as a whole,” adding that Ghana has lost a young trailblazer whose story embodied innovation, excellence, and the boundless potential of its people.

Maame Efua Houadjeto, together with Management and staff of the Authority, extended heartfelt condolences to Padiki’s family, friends, loved ones, and all whose lives she touched.

“We pray that the Almighty grants them strength, comfort, and peace during this incredibly difficult time,” the statement said.

The GTA concluded that although Padiki’s voice has been silenced too soon, her legacy will live on. “Her impact will remain etched in our hearts, and her memory will forever be cherished. Ours are the many questions, but God alone has the answers. May her gentle soul rest in perfect peace.”

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme