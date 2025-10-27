Gun amnesty to be declared soon — Interior Ministry

The Government, through the Ministry of the Interior, is set to declare a gun amnesty programme to help reduce the proliferation and misuse of firearms across the country.

The move, which is under consideration by the Minister for the Interior, forms part of a series of policy measures proposed by the National Commission on Small Arms and Light Weapons (NACSA) to tackle the rising cases of gun-related violence.

According to NACSA, illicit firearms have gradually found their way into homes, markets, and public gatherings, leading to avoidable loss of lives.

The Commission noted that illegal guns have turned “small quarrels into funerals, land disputes into wars, and traditional celebrations into mourning.”

The gun amnesty, when declared, will allow anyone in possession of an unregistered or illegal firearm to surrender it to the authorities without facing arrest, questioning, or prosecution.

During the amnesty period, individuals can hand over such weapons freely, with no penalties imposed.

The initiative, the statement explained, is not meant to target or prosecute anyone but to promote peace and prevent further tragedy.

“This is not a witch hunt. It is simply about saving lives, preventing tragedy, and giving every Ghanaian the chance to choose peace over violence” the Commission stressed.

NACSA encouraged the public to begin preparing for the amnesty, urging everyone with illicit firearms whether kept at home, hidden on a farm, or stored for emergencies to surrender them once the programme begins.

“When you surrender your gun, you are not giving up power; you are reclaiming peace. Each weapon handed in will be one less threat to safety and one more step toward a peaceful Ghana” the statement added.

The Commission called on the public to spread the message to families, neighbours, and friends, emphasizing that national peace and security depend on collective effort.

By: Jacob Aggrey