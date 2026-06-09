Head of Business Studies at LUG honoured

The Head of the Business Studies Department at Lancaster University Ghana (LUG), Dr Gloria Sraha has been recognised with the Best Reviewer Award and the Naresh Malhotra Fellowship at the 2026 Academy of International Business (AIB) Africa Conference held at the Strathmore University Business School Nairobi, Kenya.

The Academy of International Business is one of the world’s leading associations dedicated to advancing knowledge and research in international business.

The annual Africa Chapter Conference brings together distinguished scholars, researchers, policymakers, and industry leaders from across the globe to explore emerging trends to develop African leaders in shaping global business on the continent.

The 2026 conference provided a platform for advancing business understanding by combining academic rigour with practical insights, leveraging Africa’s unique business environments to generate knowledge that is both theoretically robust and practically relevant. Dr Sraha’s recognition as Best Reviewer highlights her commitment to scholarly excellence and her contribution to maintaining the high academic standards that underpin international research.

As part of the conference proceedings, Dr Sraha presented her research titled “Public Policymakers: The Influence of Export Promotion Programmes Infused with Digital Technology and Their Impact on Export Development in Ghana.” The study explored the role of digitally enabled export promotion initiatives in supporting Ghanaian businesses to expand into international markets, offering valuable insights for policymakers, industry stakeholders, and researchers alike.

In addition to presenting her research, Dr Sraha chaired a conference session on Resources, which featured academics from leading universities across Kenya, China, Russia, Thailand, and Germany. The session examined how organisations can effectively manage, integrate, and leverage resources to drive innovation, enhance competitiveness, and create sustainable value in an increasingly dynamic global business environment.

Commenting on the award, she said was excited about the honour done her and would spur her to continue to work hard.

This recognition reflects Lancaster University Ghana’s continued commitment to research excellence, thought leadership, and global engagement. Through the achievements of faculty members such as Dr Sraha, the University continues to strengthen its position as a leading institution for higher education in West Africa, delivering a world-class British education while contributing meaningful research that informs business practice and public policy.

BY KINGSLEY ASARE