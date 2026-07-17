Hearts deny Asare’s transfer fee claims

Accra Hearts of Oak has dismissed reports claiming it has placed a transfer valuation on goalkeeper Benjamin Asare following his impressive performances at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The club said in a statement that media reports and social media publications suggesting it had assigned a transfer fee to the player were false and not based on any official communication.

“Hearts of Oak has not placed any valuation on Benjamin Asare and has not authorised any individual or media outlet to communicate any transfer value on behalf of the club,” the statement said.

The denial comes amid growing speculation over the future of the goalkeeper, whose performances on the international stage have reportedly attracted attention following the World Cup.

Hearts said it remained open to receiving and considering offers that would serve the best interests of both the player and the club, but stressed that no official valuation had been communicated.

“Any figures currently circulating are speculative,” the club added.

The Phobians urged the media, supporters, stakeholders and the public to disregard unverified reports concerning Asare’s transfer value and encouraged journalists to confirm information through the club’s official channels before publication.

Hearts also congratulated the goalkeeper on his performances at the World Cup, describing his achievement as a source of pride for the club.

The club said it remained committed to supporting Asare’s continued development while safeguarding the integrity of its operations. –GNA

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