Hearts target Holy Stars fall

HEARTS of Oak will seek to end their winless home record against Basake Holy Stars and move to the summit of the Ghana Premier League table when the two sides meet at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium today at 5 p.m.

The Phobians head into the fixture on the back of their maiden victory over Vision FC at the Nii Adjei Kraku II Sports Complex last weekend.

Hearts have recorded two wins, two draws and one defeat in their last five league matches, demonstrating consistency as the campaign gathers momentum.

They currently occupy second place with 14 points, level with the league leaders but trailing on goal difference.

Hearts remain unbeaten at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium in the league this season, having recorded two wins and a draw in three matches while scoring five goals without conceding.

They will be eager to maintain that impressive record and secure another vital victory to boost their chances of reaching the summit.

However, Basake Holy Stars could pose a stern challenge, particularly given their previous meetings with the Phobians.

Hearts are yet to beat the Aiyinase-based side in their two previous home encounters, managing just one draw and suffering one defeat without scoring in either match.

However, if their victory over Vision FC last weekend is anything to go by, the visitors could be in for a surprise today.

Basake Holy Stars travel to the capital in high spirits after moving up to fifth place on the league table following a hard-fought 1-0 home victory over Bechem United FC last weekend.

Three victories in their last five league outings underline their growing confidence and ability to challenge some of the league’s leading sides.

Holy Stars’ major concern, however, is their away form, which has been far from impressive.

They have lost all three of their away league matches this season, scoring just once and conceding seven goals. They will need a significant improvement on the road to overcome a Hearts side that has been formidable at home.

Despite their struggles away from home, the visitors can draw confidence from their head-to-head record against the Phobians since earning promotion to the Premier League in the 2024/25 season.

Holy Stars have recorded one win and one draw in their meetings with Hearts, a record they will hope to improve on today.

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY

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