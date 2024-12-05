 Holders Leverkusen knock 10- man Bayern out of German Cup

Nathan Tella was on target as German Cup holders Bayer Leverkusen booked their place in the quar­ter-finals after edging out rivals Bayern Munich.

The hosts were reduced to 10 men in the 17th minute when veteran keeper Manuel Neuer was sent off after he rushed out of his goal and collided with the on-rush­ing Jeremie Frimpong.

Despite the advantage of the extra man, Leverkusen had to wait until the 69th minute to take the lead through former Burnley and Southampton attacker Tella.

A sumptuous cross into the box from Alex Grimaldo was met first time by Tella and and flew in beyond Bayern’s substitute keeper Daniel Peretz.

Vincent Kompany’s side, who were without injured top scorer Harry Kane, had their chances, though.

Defender Dayot Upame­cano came agonisingly close to levelling, but his header towards the far post drifted wide.

Kingsley Coman rose highest to meet Joshua Kimmich’s corner, but could not direct his header on target, while Kim Min-jae also headed weakly wide on the stroke of half-time.

Xabi Alonso has still yet to lose in the German Cup after winning his eighth successive match in the competition as Leverkusen boss, while 20-time winners Bayern have not won the trophy since 2020.

—BBC