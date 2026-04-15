Adentan–Dodowa road set for early completion…as works progress steadily

RECONSTRUCTION works on the Adentan–Dodowa road are progressing steadily and are expected to be completed ahead of schedule, Messrs Oswal Enterprise Limited has assured.

The contractor said 91.45 per cent of earthworks had been completed so far.

It explained that kerb laying—which is used to separate carriageways—was currently ongoing at the ROWI Junction along the Adentan–Dodowa stretch, as part of preparations for base works ahead of asphalt laying expected to begin next month.

The Resident Engineer, Mr Joshua Allotey, gave the update when the Minister of Roads and Highways, Mr Governs Kwame Agbodza, paid a working visit to the project site last Thursday as part of his inspection tour of road projects in the Greater Accra Region.

The visit, he noted, was to enable the minister to obtain first-hand information on the progress of work and the challenges involved to guide decision-making.

Mr Allotey stated that 91.41 per cent of earthworks had been completed on both sides of the road, while drainage works stood at 66.30 per cent.

He added that 28 culverts, representing 91.18 per cent of the total earmarked for the project, had been completed, with the remainder expected to be finished within a short time.

He further explained that progress on some drains and culverts had been delayed due to structures within the right of way at Adentan, Amanfrom and Baweleshie.

Mr Allotey indicated that owners of affected permanent shops and buildings had been duly compensated and given up to the end of April to remove the structures to allow for the completion of final earthworks and drainage.

He said property owners had been granted a 30-day grace period to remove the structures, after which the contractor would move to those areas to fast-track work on the remaining drains and culverts.

The Resident Engineer added that base works were progressing steadily from the ROWI Junction and appealed to the travelling public to bear with the contractor as work continues.

For his part, Mr Agbodza was said to have expressed satisfaction with the performance of the contractor and commended the company for its commitment.

He noted that despite the debt restructuring programme, which stalled many road projects, Messrs Oswal Enterprise Limited remained on site and continued working.

The minister emphasised that such local contractors were needed to support government’s road infrastructure projects to drive socio-economic development.

He also stated that all outstanding debts had been cleared and assured that payment certificates submitted would be promptly honoured to facilitate early completion of projects.

Furthermore, Mr Agbodza described the corridor as one of the busiest routes linking to the Eastern corridor and stressed the need to fast-track the project to ease challenges faced by commuters and motorists.

In an interview on Monday, the Project Manager, Mr Gabriel Folli, indicated that the company remained committed to completing the project ahead of schedule.

He noted that efforts had been intensified to complete ongoing works on retaining walls and road partitioning, while awaiting the removal of remaining obstacles by the end of the month to finalise outstanding earthworks.

BY LAWRENCE VOMAFA-AKPALU

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