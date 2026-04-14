CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe mourns tragic death of Berekum Chelsea star Dominic Frimpong

The President of the Confederation of African Football, Patrice Motsepe, has extended heartfelt condolences to Berekum Chelsea Football Club following the tragic death of winger Dominic Frimpong in a reported armed robbery attack.

The promising 20-year-old footballer painfully lost his life when the team bus was attacked while returning from a Ghana Premier League fixture.

In an official letter addressed to Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, President of the Ghana Football Association, Dr. Motsepe conveyed his deep sorrow over the devastating loss.

According to him, “It is with profound sadness that I learned of the armed robbery attack on the bus of Berekum Chelsea, returning from a Ghana Premier League fixture, which claimed the life of a 20-year-old winger Dominic Frimpong.”

The CAF President went on to express condolences on behalf of both himself and the continental football body, recognising the pain felt by all those connected to the young player.

“Please pass my personal and CAF’s deepest condolences to the family, friends and teammates of Dominic Frimpong and to the Ghana Football Association,” he noted.

In a message filled with compassion and solidarity, Dr. Motsepe offered prayers and support to the bereaved and the wider Ghanaian football community.

He added, “May God comfort and console his loved ones and the entire Ghanaian football community. CAF is with you during this sad and painful period.”

According to the GFA, it remains in constant communication with the club and relevant authorities, including the Ghana Police Service, as investigations continue into the circumstances surrounding the attack.

Authorities are being urged to ensure that all necessary steps are taken to bring the perpetrators to justice.