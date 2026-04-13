Asante Kotoko consoles Berekum Chelsea after death of player in robbery

Asante Kotoko SC has expressed sorrow over the death of Berekum Chelsea player Dominic Frimpong following a highway robbery attack in the Ashanti Region.

The football club indicated that it was deeply saddened by the loss of the talented forward, who died after an attack on Berekum Chelsea’s team bus.

The incident occurred on Sunday night when armed robbers attacked the team while they were returning from a Ghana Premier League match.

Asante Kotoko noted that its thoughts are with the family of the deceased player and the entire Berekum Chelsea Football Club during this difficult time.

The club also extended its condolences and wished the late player eternal rest.

Dominic Frimpong died after sustaining gunshot wounds during the attack. He was rushed to the Bibiani Government Hospital but passed away while receiving treatment.

The Ghana Police Service has since launched a manhunt for the perpetrators behind the attack.

By: Jacob Aggrey