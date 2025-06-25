HR practitioners urged to place premium on performance appraisal system

Human Re­source (HR) practitioners have been urged to take a critical look at their performance appraisal system if they want to build a resilient workforce.

Prof. Bill Puplampu, Vice Chancellor of Central Univer­sity, who made the call at the fourth annual general meeting of the Chartered Institute of Human Resource Management (CIHRM) said, HR people should create an HR Systems where people were helped to build roots in the organisation and in their profession because rootedness builds resilience.

He spoke on the topic: “Building a Resilient, Trust­worthy and High-Performance Workforce.” The CIHRM also held its 2025 conference.

He explained that a resilient workforce was the one that remained engaged, committed and thoughtful while effectively adapting to and recovering from challenges, changes and adver­sity.

He added that he had found from many years of organisation­al psychology and HR practice, as well as many years in University leadership that, inclusiveness as­sists in recognising that good, ef­fort and contribution could come from many different corners of the broad workforce.

In his welcome address, the Chief Executive Officer of CIHRM, Dr Francis Eduku said the CIHRM had intensified inter­actions with universities as part of its visibility strategy.

“From last year to date, we have signed Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) with four universities: University of Ghana, Central University, University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), and Ghana Communi­cation Technology University,” he said.

Delivering the report of the Institute, the President of the CIHRM, Mrs Florence Hutchful said though the Institute man­aged to increase its membership in all membership categories, payment of membership sub­scriptions declined by 21 per cent

Mrs Hutchful ascribed the de­crease in subscriptions for 2024 to the observation that a consid­erable portion of members failed to fulfill their payment responsi­bilities, in contrast to 2023.

She also attributed the de­crease to the numerous members with outstanding debts from previous years.

She said income generated from annual subscriptions for 2024 was GH¢ 443,600.00 against GH¢ 563,120.00 in 2023.

She urged members to honour the payments of their subscription timely to enable the Institute to carry out its annual programmes and activities,

She indicated that the CIHRM would continue to invest in publicity and public education to enhance its visibility as the only legally mandated HR pro­fessional body established by law to regulate the practice of human resource management and main­tain HR standards in Ghana.

At the AGM, the Institute inducted new members into “Full Membership” status of the Institute.

BY TIMES REPORTER