Power Station Fire: Techiman Fire Service prevents major power outage at GRIDCO Station

A prompt response by the Ghana National Fire Service averted what could have been a major power disruption after an electrical fire broke out at the GRIDCO Power Station in Techiman on Tuesday, June 9, 2026.

A distress call was received at the Techiman Fire Station in the early hours of the morning.

A duty crew of six, led by AstnO Oppong Kyekyeku, was immediately dispatched to the scene.

When the firefighters arrived at the scene, they found one capacitor bank engulfed in flames. After assessing the situation and putting safety precautions in place, the duty officer directed his men to use fire extinguishers installed at the premises to fight the blaze.

The fire was quickly brought under control and fully extinguished, saving the capacitor bank and preventing damage to other critical equipment at the station.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme