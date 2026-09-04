Hundreds thrilled at August Worship

It was an irresistible atmosphere of worship at the Cedar Mountain Chapel, Assemblies of God, Shiashie, last Sunday, as hundreds gathered for the return of August Worship.

Multiple award-winning gospel minister, Eric Jeshrun, made a powerful comeback with his highly anticipated annual worship experience after a four-year break.

The event, which was put on hold due to his extensive ministry work abroad, is known for drawing thousands into an atmosphere of praise and prayer.

Hosted by Eric Jeshrun himself, the night saw him lead worshippers to the throne of God, touching many lives with his healing and prophetic gift.

This year’s edition, held on Sunday, August 30, 2025, lived up to its promise of a more powerful and spirit-filled encounter.

The gathering was further charged with powerful ministrations from gospel heavyweights Pastor Isaiah Fosu-Kwakye, Petra Odubayo, Noble G and Team Eternity.

The surprise of the night was minister Joe Mettle, who mesmerized the gathering with a powerful performance.

In a significant addition to this year’s programme, a dedicated session was devoted to praying for Ghana. Believers interceded passionately for the nation.

The main worship night was preceded by the Much Fruit Conference, which ran from August 23 to August 29 at the Faith Gatherings Worldwide Church. The week-long conference was designed to prepare hearts for August Worship.

It hosted an international lineup of guest ministers including Pastor Dolapo Lawal (USA), Michael Oldfield (USA), Godswill Oyor (Nigeria), and Stephen Obeng Amoako (Ghana), and featured teachings, prayer, and impartation sessions aimed at equipping believers for impact.

With worship, prayer, and the word lined up over the week, August Worship and the Much Fruit Conference proved to be one of the biggest gospel gatherings on the Christian calendar this August.

Patrons expressed satisfaction and appreciation to the organisers for the successful return of August Worship.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme