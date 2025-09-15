IATF2025 seals $48.3 billion in trade, investment deals

The fourth In­tra-African Trade Fair (IATF2025) has ended in Algiers with a record $48.3 billion in trade and investment deals signed during the week-long event, organisers said.

The fair, drew more than 112,000 visitors both physical and virtual from 132 countries, alongside 958 buyers.

A total of 2,148 exhibitors showcased goods and services, according to the IATF2025 Re­port Card.

Organised by the African Ex­port-Import Bank (Afreximbank) in partnership with the African Union Commission and the African Continental Free Trade Area Secretariat, the biennial fair is billed as a flagship platform to boost intra-African trade.

“Through vibrant exchanges and partnerships, IATF2025 has exceeded our expectations and now stands as the biggest ever,” former Nigerian president Oluse­gun Obasanjo, who chairs the event’s advisory council said.

“It has sown the seed of future prosperity for our shared vision of an economically inte­grated Africa,” he said.

He said the fair “surpassed all expectations and targets” and called for participants to build on the connections forged.

The opening ceremony was addressed by Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and attended by 14 heads of state and government, six government representatives and 41 ministers and deputy ministers.

Alongside country and business exhibitions, the pro­gramme featured a four-day trade and investment forum, the Creative Africa Nexus (CANEX) covering fashion, film, arts and gastronomy, as well as an Africa Automotive Show. Special Days were hosted by Algeria, Kenya, Tunisia, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Côte d’Ivoire and others to spotlight trade and investment opportunities.

There were also enriching discussions by political, busi­ness and other leaders on key Intra-African trade issues during the conference segment of the trade fair, with some of the most sough-after African and interna­tional speakers participating.

