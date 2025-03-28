IGF optimistic over mixed event at 2028 Olympics

Officials lobbying for golf to include a mixed competition at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics are “optimistic” the proposal will be accepted by the International Olympic Committee.

A meeting on Monday will hear golf’s submission to include a two-day mixed event, which would be staged between the men’s and women’s individual tournaments.

Golf’s return to the Games has been judged an overwhelming success. Justin Rose won men’s gold for Great Britain in Rio in 2016 in the first Olympic golf tournament for 112 years.

In Paris last year world number one Scottie Scheffler snatched a thrilling victory in the men’s event, while New Zealand’s Lydia Ko claimed the women’s title to complete a personal set of gold, silver and bronze medals.

But critics said the sport was missing a trick by not having a combined mixed team competition.

The International Golf Federation (IGF) has signalled its desire to add an event where one pair from each competing nation would compete in a two-day tournament to be held in the gap between the 60-player individual tournaments.

“We’re one of many submissions, but we’re hearing very positive things and support from LA28, and also strong support from rights holding broadcasters like NBC for us to have that event,” IGF executive director Antony Scanlon told BBC Sport.

“Hopefully, with that support, the submission will be seen in the right light next Monday.

“I’ve been optimistic the whole time. I wouldn’t want to be wasting anybody’s time on this.

“It’s got fantastic merit, especially coming out of Paris and the great support we’ve received from all the athletes, male and female.”

Ko and Shane Lowry, who carried the Irish flag at the Paris opening ceremony, are among players who are backing the bid.

“It’s very compelling as to why we should be part of the programme,” Scanlon said.

“Even beyond the social and sporting aspect, there’s the financial aspect as well – two extra days in LA with minimal operational expense and a big upside in terms of ticketing and revenues from merchandise etc.”-BBC