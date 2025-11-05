Immigration Officer Killed, Another Injured at Tempani

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has confirmed the death of one of its officers and the injury of another after they were ambushed by unidentified gunmen at Nangani, in the Tempani District of the Upper East Region.

According to the Service, the officers were returning from duty on a motorbike when the attackers opened fire on them around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 2, 2025.

Both sustained gunshot wounds and were initially treated at the Basyonde Clinic before being transferred to the Bolgatanga Regional Hospital.

A statement signed by the Deputy Commissioner of Immigration, Maud Anima Quainoo, said Assistant Immigration Control Officer (AICO I) Cosmos Dakurah died from his injuries on Monday morning, while his colleague, AICO I Philip Lartey, is responding to treatment.

The GIS said it is collaborating with the Ghana Police Service to investigate the incident, while a joint team from both headquarters has been dispatched to the region to assist with investigations and support affected officers.

“The Service condemns, in the strongest terms, any act of violence against its personnel who serve with dedication to protect the nation’s borders,” the statement said.

The GIS extended condolences to the bereaved family and pledged to bring the perpetrators to justice.

By Times Reporter

