Integration of evidence-based research findings key to resilient, equitable healthcare system -Prof. Akoriyea

The integration of evidence-based research findings into Ghana’s health systems is key to a resilient and equitable healthcare for the citizenry.

According to the Director General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Professor Samuel Kaba Akoriyea, stated that such move would enable the country scale innovations more effective­ly while ensuring that they are translated into improved health outcomes.

Prof. Akoriyea indicated these in a speech read for him by Dr Samuel K. Boakye-Boateng, Upper East Regional Director of Health Service, at the closing of a two-day health systems innova­tion conference held in Accra on Wednesday.

Organised by the Regional Institute of Population Studies (RIPS) in collaboration with the GHS with funding from the Doris Duke Foundation (DDF), the conference brought together researchers, policymakers, health practitioners, and young researchers to share research findings, knowl­edge, and best practices to improve the country’s health systems.

It was held on the theme: ‘Ad­vancing Evidence-Based Innovation for Strengthening Health Systems in Africa.’

“Implementation research provides us with evidence-based strategies to address real-world challenges. It enables us to not only identify what works but also understand why and how it works in specific context,” Prof. Akoriyea explained.

“The integration of implementa­tion research into health systems is pivotal as we continue our journey towards a resilient and equitable healthcare for all,” he added.

Prof. Akoriyea again stated that the establishment of a close working collaboration between health practitioners, policy makers, and academia, especially in the area of health systems and operation research, was important in solving practical problems that the country faced in the health sector.

Additionally, he said that such a collaboration would free health practitioners to do what they know best and get their works published in order to enable them to stay relevant nationally and globally.

The GHS, Prof. Akoriyea em­phasised, remained committed to scaling up the innovative solutions and practices discussed at the conference.

According to him, the next step to be taken by the GHS would involve pilot programmes to im­plement key ideas, development of capacity-building initiatives, and the creation of platforms to continue fostering collaborations.

The Director of RIPS, Professor Ayaga Agula Bawah, expressed gratitude to the organisers of the conference, DDF and all stakehold­ers for their support in making the event a success.

Moreover, he urged the partici­pants at the conference to deepen partnerships, mentor the next generation, and infuse policy with evidence.

The participants applauded the hosts and organisers of the programme for the opportunity given to them, saying the confer­ence was insightful as it exposed them to health issues that they did not know, calling for more of such event in the future

BY CYNTHIA ASAMPANA