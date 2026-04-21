‘Burnley game is like a final’

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland said their next Premier League game against Burnley is like a final ‌after Sunday’s 2-1 victory over leaders Arsenal handed them the chance to go top with a win in midweek.

Arsenal have topped the table since October ⁠but City, who have a game in hand, cut the gap to three points with the win at the Etihad Stadium.

Another win on Wednesday would put Pep Guardiola’s side level on points with the London club and see them top the ‌table ⁠on either goals scored or goal difference, depending on the margin of victory.

“Wednesday we’re having a final. ​The Burnley game ⁠is as important as this game,” Haaland, who scored the decisive goal in Sunday’s win, told Sky ⁠Sports.

“We need to focus, stay humble.”

Arsenal, who are chasing their first Premier ⁠League title since 2004, next play Newcastle United on Saturday.- Reuters

Follow our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q