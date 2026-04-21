New global roadmap for hockey outdoored

The FIH Executive Board met last week in Tokyo, where it outlined the sports global strategy, youth protection measures and technological advances, focusing on expanding participation, major events and international development.

The International Hockey Federation took a significant step in shaping its future during the first annual meeting of its Executive Board, held in the Japanese capital under President Tayyab Ikram.

At the centre of the discussions was a comprehensive strategy to grow hockey globally. The initiative aims to empower athletes, inspire new generations, deepen community ties, and expand both the player base and the sport’s fan base.

In addition, there are plans to increase available resources and position hockey as a tool for positive social impact. This approach aligns with the vision of the Olympic Movement promoted by the International Olympic Committee through its ‘Fit For The Future’ programme.

In parallel, it was agreed to expand one of the federation’s most emblematic programmes: the installation of free hockey pitches in emerging nations. Previously focused on Hockey5s surfaces, the project will now move towards the construction of full-size pitches, in line with the objective of creating more accessible spaces for the sport.

From a regulatory perspective, the Board approved a relevant measure linked to the protection of younger athletes. From 1 January 2027, minimum ages will be established for international competition: 13 for Under-18 events and 15 for junior and senior categories. The decision responds to health, physical development and overall wellbeing criteria, reinforcing a growing trend in global sport towards the comprehensive protection of athletes.

The meeting also provided updates on the organisation of upcoming major events in the calendar, including the combined (men’s and women’s) Hockey World Cup, to be held in the second half of August in Belgium and the Netherlands, the Pro League finals and the Nations Cup in both competitions, as well as the projection towards the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

At an institutional level, detailed reports were presented on key areas such as the Empowerment and Engagement programme, the Academy, technological innovation, commercial development and communication strategy. In this context, two new digital tools were introduced, ‘FIH Connect’, aimed at improving internal communication with continental federations and national associations, and ‘Hockey Scores Live’, an application designed to enhance fan engagement through live scores and statistics.

The Tokyo agenda also included high-level meetings. The delegation was received by Princess Takamado, a historic figure in Japanese hockey, whom Ikram congratulated on the qualification of both national teams for the upcoming World Cup and on the performance of athletes during the recent Olympic cycle. “I look forward to further opportunities to discuss the development of hockey in Japan and beyond”, the president said.

Furthermore, the Board welcomed President Seiko Hashimoto, to whom Ikram expressed “our deepest gratitude for her unwavering support of sport and her leadership during the organisation of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games under extremely challenging circumstances”.

With an agenda full of strategic decisions, structural advances and clear signals for the future, the FIH reaffirmed its intention to continue expanding hockey’s global reach and strengthening its development across different regions of the world. In this context, the next Executive Board meeting, scheduled during the 2026 Hockey World Cup, will begin to offer the first concrete indications of the impact of this new direction.-insidethegames

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