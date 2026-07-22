Ipswich complete £20m deal for Issahaku

Ipswich Town have continued their preparations for their return to the Premier League by completing the £20m signing of Ghana winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku from Leicester City.

The 22-year-old has signed a five-year contract and joins Gary O’Neil’s side after scoring 16 goals in 100 games for Leicester since joining from Sporting in 2023.

Issahaku has arrived at Portman Road with Ipswich willing to allow winger Jaden Philogene to leave, with the 24-year-old attracting interest from Europe.

He has a list of admirers believed to include Bologna, Roma and Benfica and Ipswich will sanction a transfer if a suitable offer comes in.

Issahaku is the Tractor Boys’ fifth summer signing after striker Emersonn joined from Toulouse earlier this month for a club record fee of about £26m.

Defender Cedric Kipre and forward Chuba Akpom also signed on a permanent basis following successful loans last season while goalkeeper Kayne van Oevelen arrived from Dutch side FC Volendam.

“The ambition the club has is very exciting and I’m looking forward to being a part of that as we prepare for the Premier League season,” said Issahaku.

“After speaking to the manager, I know what the expectation is and I’m looking forward to meeting my team-mates and starting work.

“I have played against Ipswich a few times during my time in England and I know how passionate the supporters are for the club, so I’m excited to play for them and show them what I can do.”

Issahaku was part of the Foxes squad relegated from the Championship last season, with Leicester now preparing for their second season in the third tier of English football.

The Tractor Boys finished second in the Championship last season and host Sunderland in their top-flight opener on 22 August.-BBC

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