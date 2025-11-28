Italy defeats Brazil to claim U-17 World Cup bronze

Italy secured third place at the U-17 World Cup in Qatar by defeating Brazil 4-2 on penalties after a goalless draw at the Mansour Muftah Stadium. Brazil was reduced to 10 men as early as the 15th minute when Vitor Fernandes was sent off. Despite the numerical disadvantage, Brazil created a few chances, including an effort by Rhuan Pablo and a disallowed goal from Felipe Morais.

Italy threatened consistently throughout the match, with Valerio Maccaroni and Federico Stefanoni causing problems for the Brazilian defense. Tommaso Campanello, however, missed two clear opportunities in the second half.

The match was ultimately decided by a penalty shootout. Italian goalkeeper Alessandro Longoni emerged as the hero, saving two Brazilian spot-kicks. Alessio Baralla then converted the decisive penalty to seal victory for Italy. This marks Italy’s best U-17 World Cup result since 1987, while Brazil fell short of claiming a fifth title.

🔗 Follow Ghanaian Times WhatsApp Channel today. https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q

🌍 Trusted News. Real Stories. Anytime, Anywhere.

✅ Join our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q