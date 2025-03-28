James scores late as Lakers end losing streak

LeBron James scored the match winner with time almost up as the Los Angeles Lakers ended their losing streak with victory against the Indiana Pacers.

The Pacers held a one-point lead with 42 seconds remaining, but James was on hand to tip in a Luka Doncic miss a split-second before the buzzer to secure a 120-119 victory in Indianapolis.

James did not make a field goal until the fourth quarter but finished the night with 13 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists.

The Lakers, fourth in the western conference, improved their record to 44-28 after ending three-game losing run.

Doncic had 34 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for Los Angeles, while Austin Reaves scored 24 and Rui Hachimura added 14.

Elsewhere on Wednesday, the Washington Wizards ended a five-game losing streak with victory against the Philadelphia 76ers, while the Toronto Raptors routed the Brooklyn Nets 116-86.

Nikola Jokic scored 39 points – and secured his 30th triple-double of the season – on his return from injury to inspire the Denver Nuggets to a 127-117 win against the Milwaukee Bucks, while the Boston Celtics extended their winning streak to seven with a 132-102 win against the Phoenix Suns.

The Los Angeles Clippers kept their play-off hopes alive by coming back from 14 points down to defeat the New York Knicks 126-113, improving their record to 41-31.

The Golden State Warriors are seventh in the West, also with 41 wins, with the Minnesota Timberwolves in eighth with a 41-32 record.-BBC