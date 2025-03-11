Japan grants $99,736 for Afayili CHPS project

The Afayili community of Mion District in the Northern Region on Friday secured a total of $99,736.00 as grant support to undertake a Community Health Planning Service (CHPS) project under the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Proj­ect (GAGHSP).

This project also includes a nurse’s accommodation, outdoor toilet facility, set of medical equip­ment and furniture, and a mech­anised borehole.

The GAGHSP is a programme by the Japanese government to help provide financial support to small-scale projects in developing countries to help local govern­ment and non-governmental organisations address basic human needs.

The Ambassador of Japan to Ghana, Mr Yoshimoto Hiroshi, signed the contract on behalf of the government of Japan and the District Coordinating Director, Mr Sobul-Haque, a representative of the beneficiary.

Mr Yoshimoto Hiroshi stated that the Grant Contract signing ceremony, underscored the impor­tance of the friendship between Japan and Ghana.

“This day presents another opportunity for Japan and Ghana to further strengthen our exist­ing collaborative friendship in fostering the development and wellbeing of the good people of Ghana,” he explained.

He expressed the hope that the project would serve its intent purpose to the people of Afayili, saying that “I strongly believe that the construction of the CHPS compound in the Afayili commu­nity will help reduce the challenge of pregnant women travelling long distance on foot and motor­cycles to access healthcare.”

The District Coordinating Di­rector, Mr Sobul-Haque Fuseini, applauded the Japan Ambassador to Ghana and expressed his heart­felt appreciation to the govern­ment of Japan for the approval of their proposal to the Embassy for the construction of a CHPS compound at Afayili.

Mr Fuseini acknowledged that the project would tackle the pressing issue of inaccessibility to

healthcare services in numerous disadvantaged communities within the Afayili CHPS zone.

“The project would directly address the issue of inaccessible health care services in many rural communities and will greatly ben­efit a cluster of seven communi­ties within the Afayili CHPS zone by improving access to primary health care services, especially ma­ternal health in those beneficiary communities,” he added.

Afayili community is located at Mion District in the Northern Region. Thousands of residents at Afayili and surrounding commu­nities suffer diseases and illness due to the lack of an accessible health centre in their environs.

Many pregnant women and children do not have ready access to maternal care and other ser­vices leading to health complica­tions and preventable mortalities.

Therefore, the grant will secure a health facility to eliminate the hardship of seeking health care by the people of Afayili and its surrounding communities.

BY RAYMOND APPIAHAMPONSAH