40 individuals nominated for MMDCE positions in Ashanti Region

President John Dramani Mahama has nominated 40 individu­als for appointment as Metropolitan Munic­ipal District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) for various districts in the Ashanti Region.

This is in accordance with the 1992 Constitution and Ghana’s local governance laws.

A statement from the Presidency copied to The Ghanaian Times on Tuesday, confirmed that the nom­inations were made in line with Article 243 of the Constitution and the Local Governance Act, 2016 (Act 936), as amended by the Local Governance (Amendment) Act, 2017 (Act 940).

These legal provisions of the state­ment said empowered the President to appoint MMDCEs, subject to the approval of the respective assem­blies.

The nominees are Akwasi Adusei, Ahafo Ano North; Ibrahim Yamba Nelson Issaka, Ahafo Ano South East; Abubakar Sedik, Ahafo Ano South West; Mba Zechariah Alen­billa, Atwima Nwabiagya North and Wisdom Osei Boamah, Atwima Nwabiagya South.

Others include: Benjamin Marfo, Amansie South; Manu Prince Morris, Amansie West; Salifu Issaka, Bekwai; Frank Owusu Amoah, Offinso South; and Caesar Acheampong Ofosu, Offinso North.

Also nominated are Rafiu Adam Seidu for Ejura Sekyedumase; Evans Amoh Twumasi for Sekyere South; Ebenezer Ekow Aidoo for Asante Akim Central; Kwasi Amankwaa for Kumawu; Samuel Somuah for Sekyere Central; and Abubakar Issa­ka for Sekyere Afram Plains. Ibrahim Adams; Sekyere East; Joseph Amankwa, Kwabre East; Eunice Ohenewaa Ansu, Juaben; and Jerryne Asante Ejisu.

Furthermore, Emmanuel Obeng Agyemang, Odotobri; Sarah Amoa­koaa, Asante Akim North; Maame Sarfoah Appiah, Asante Akim South; Abdullah Hamidu, Bosomtwe; Emmanuel Jackson Agumah, Afigya Kwabre North; and Pearl Patricia Ankrah, Afigya Kwabre South.

Charles Koff Ogbeh, Adansi North; Oheneba Kobena Andoh, Adansi South; Albert Dakurah, Adansi Asokwa; Charles Appiah-Ku­bi, Bosome Freho; Faustilove Appiah Kannin, Obuasi West; and Adzowu Kofi William, Obuasi East.

Other nominees include Grace Agyemang Asamoah, Atwima Kwan­woma; Amoh Kemel, Asokwa; Gari­ba Mohammed Mustapha, Adansi Akrofuom; Eric Asibey for Kwadaso; Owusu Ansah Frank, Suame; Abuba­kar Sidiq, Tafo; Anwel Sadat Ahmed for Oforikrom; and Ben Abdallah Alhassan, Asokore Mampong.

According to the statement, the nominated individuals are expected to assume office following approval by their respective district assemblies. Their appointments formed part of the President’s commitment to en­hancing decentralisation, improving local governance, and accelerating development throughout the Ashanti Region.

The Presidency expressed confidence in the competence and leadership of the nominees and urged the assemblies to support the process for effective governance at the local level.

BY STEPHANIE BIRIKORANG