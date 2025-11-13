Joshua decision on 2025 bout imminent – promoter

A decision on whether former world heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua, will fight in 2025 will be made later this week, promoter, Eddie Hearn, said yesterday.

Joshua has been out of action for almost 14 months since he suffered a dramatic fifth-round stoppage loss to fellow British heavyweight Daniel Dubois in September 2024.

Defeat checked the 36-year-old’s progress under trainer Ben Davison and another shot at the world title, but Hearn said a tune-up bout could take place before this year is out.

“We will make a decision this week in terms of if he will fight this year,” Hearn told Sky Sports. “We have to decide by this weekend basically.

“It doesn’t really matter where it is. You won’t know about it until maybe even fight week. Honestly. That’s the whole purpose of it.”

Hearn added: “I think it would be so good for him but bizarre at the same time, because there’s no money in the fight. We’re not going to start using him to sell tickets. Literally he will just pop up on a show.

“He’s really up for it. I think it would be so good for him. I’d love him to go in there and just smash someone up.”

Joshua’s defeat by Dubois ended a run of four straight wins after back-to-back losses to Oleksandr Usyk, who ended his reign as world champion in 2021.

Usyk also twice beat another British heavyweight Tyson Fury, the former WBC champion.

Fury retired after that second loss, seemingly scraping the prospect of a lucrative all-British bout against Joshua.

But recent reports have suggested Fury could resume his career next year, reviving hopes of a contest with Joshua.-AFP

