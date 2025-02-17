Journalists urged to educate public on causes, effects of climate change
The Corporate Manager for the German Development Cooperation (GIZ), Raymond Ahiadorme, has urged journalists in the country to play a vital role in educating the public about the causes and effects of climate change.
This call to action comes as the world marked World Radio Day on Friday, and GIZ has teamed up with the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition to raise awareness about the devastating impacts of climate change.
At a masterclass training on climate change journalism on Friday in Accra, the Corporate Manager emphasised that human activities, such as burning fossil fuels for power generation, deforestation with the drastic reduction of the forest to absorb carbon dioxide, were wreaking havoc on Ghana’s climate.
This destructive trend is not only harming the environment but also having far-reaching consequences for local ecosystems and the economy as a whole.
Mr Michael Ampeh Boateng, a renowned climate change advocate, echoed these sentiments, highlighting the urgent need for sustainable development.
He stressed that unchecked population growth and urbanisation are driving deforestation, leading to the destruction of natural habitats and the loss of biodiversity.
“The burning of fossil fuels, such as coal, oil, and gas, had severe consequences for the environment and human societies. One of the most significant impacts is the release of carbon dioxide, methane, and other greenhouse gases, which contribute to climate change. As these gases accumulate in the atmosphere, they trap heat and lead to a global rise in temperatures,” he stated.
He further explained that, the impacts of climate change were not limited to the environment. Human health, economic stability, and social structures were also vulnerable to the effects of a changing climate.
Respiratory problems, cardiovascular disease, and mental health issues are just a few of the health consequences of poor air quality and extreme weather events.
Climate-related disasters and changes in weather patterns can also lead to food and water scarcity, displacement, and social inequality.
However, to combat these challenges on climate change, Mr Ampeh Boateng encouraged journalists to take responsibility for raising awareness about climate change and promoting sustainable practices.
“By working together, we can mitigate the effects of climate change and create a more sustainable future for Ghana and the world,” he added.
BY RAYMOND APPIAH-AMPONSAH