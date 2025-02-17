 Journalists urged to educate public on causes, effects of climate change

The Corporate Manager for the German Develop­ment Cooperation (GIZ), Raymond Ahiadorme, has urged journalists in the country to play a vital role in educating the public about the causes and effects of climate change.

This call to action comes as the world marked World Radio Day on Friday, and GIZ has teamed up with the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition to raise aware­ness about the devastating impacts of climate change.

At a masterclass training on cli­mate change journalism on Friday in Accra, the Corporate Manager emphasised that human activities, such as burning fossil fuels for power generation, deforestation with the drastic reduction of the forest to absorb carbon dioxide, were wreaking havoc on Ghana’s climate.

This destructive trend is not only harming the environment but also having far-reaching consequences for local ecosystems and the econ­omy as a whole.

Mr Michael Ampeh Boateng, a renowned climate change advocate, echoed these sentiments, highlight­ing the urgent need for sustainable development.

He stressed that unchecked pop­ulation growth and urbanisation are driving deforestation, leading to the destruction of natural habitats and the loss of biodiversity.

“The burning of fossil fuels, such as coal, oil, and gas, had severe consequences for the envi­ronment and human societies. One of the most significant impacts is the release of carbon dioxide, methane, and other greenhouse gases, which contribute to climate change. As these gases accumulate in the atmosphere, they trap heat and lead to a global rise in tem­peratures,” he stated.

He further explained that, the impacts of climate change were not limited to the environment. Human health, economic stability, and social structures were also vul­nerable to the effects of a chang­ing climate.

Respiratory problems, cardio­vascular disease, and mental health issues are just a few of the health consequences of poor air quality and extreme weather events.

Climate-related disasters and changes in weather patterns can also lead to food and water scarcity, displacement, and social inequality.

However, to combat these challenges on climate change, Mr Ampeh Boateng encouraged journalists to take responsibility for raising awareness about climate change and promoting sustainable practices.

“By working together, we can mitigate the effects of climate change and create a more sus­tainable future for Ghana and the world,” he added.

BY RAYMOND APPIAH-AMPONSAH