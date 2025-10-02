Kane continues scoring streak as Bayern crush Pafos

England captain Harry Kane continued his incredible goalscoring run with two goals as Bayern Munich crushed Pafos in the Champions League.

Kane, 32, has now scored 102 goals in 105 games for the German giants following his £86.4m move from Tottenham in August 2023.

He has 17 goals in nine club matches in 2025-26, including 11 in his past five appearances, as well as one goal for England in their 5-0 thrashing of Serbia this month.

The Cypriot side were playing their first ever home game in the main phase of the Champions League but it only took the German champions 15 minutes to take the lead when Kane finished well with a first-time shot after being set up by Michael Olise.

Raphael Guerreiro doubled Bayern’s advantage five minutes later following good work from Nicolas Jackson, with the Senegal striker then grabbing his first goal for Bayern since his loan move from Chelsea after another Olise assist.

Kane made it 4-0 after only 34 minutes with a left-footed strike from six yards, although the hosts got a goal back just before half-time through Mislav Orsic’s excellent curled 20-yard effort.

But Bayern restored their four-goal advantage midway through the second half when Olise fired into the roof of the net from a tight angle to seal the convincing victory.

The visitors almost added a sixth in second-half injury-time only for Serge Gnabry and Jackson to both hit the post in quick succession.

Bayern, two points clear at the top of the Bundesliga, have now won all nine of their matches this season, scoring 35 goals in the process and have two victories from two in the Champions League.

Injured goalkeeper Alisson ‘will not play on Saturday’

Liverpool manager Arne Slot says goalkeeper Alisson will miss the game against Chelsea on Saturday after the Brazilian was injured against Galatasaray.

The 32-year-old had to be replaced by Giorgi Mamardashvili in the 56th minute of the 1-0 Champions League defeat in Istanbul.

Alisson limped off after saving from goalscorer Victor Osimhen, while striker Hugo Ekitike then pulled up after stretching for the ball and also had to be replaced.

Slot said the Brazil international had felt something when “sprinting back”.

“If my player is on the floor, nine out of 10 times I fear the worst and with the worst I mean that he cannot continue,” Slot said.

“It’s never positive if you go off like this. You can be sure he is not playing Saturday.”

Mamardashvili is in line for a Premier League debut at Stamford Bridge. The Georgian was signed from Valencia in the summer for £29m.

Alisson missed 10 Premier League games last season with a hamstring injury.

There is also a doubt over Ekitike, who limped off during the second half.

“I wasn’t really thinking that we had an injury, but Hugo felt something,” Slot added.

“He said he couldn’t continue, so we had to take him off. Let’s see how he is for the weekend.”-BBC

