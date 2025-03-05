 Karpowership Ghana observes World Engineering Day 2025

KARPOWERSHIP Ghana, operator of the 450MW Karadeniz Powership Osman Khan, has joined the global celebration of World Engineering Day for Sustainable Development 2025. This year’s theme, “Unleash­ing the Power of Engineers to Ad­vance the Sustainable Development Goals,” underscores the critical role engineers play in solving global challenges and driving sustainable progress.

Since commencing operations in Ghana in 2015, Karpowership has been a key contributor to the country’s energy sector, supplying approximately 11 per cent of the nation’s total electricity demand. The company’s innovative deploy­ment of a 470MW Powership—the largest in the world—reflects its commitment to engineering excellence and sustainable energy solutions.

“Engineering is the engine that propels sustainable development, driving innovation and progress across all sectors,” said Ms Sandra Amarquaye, Corporate Communi­cations Manager of Karpowership Ghana. “At Karpowership Ghana, we are dedicated to nurturing the next generation of engineers who will lead the charge in creating a sustainable future.”

As part of its commitment to advancing the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Karpowership Ghana has implemented various initiatives focusing on quality education, environmental sustainability, and community development.

A key pillar of this commit­ment is the company’s scholarship programme at Takoradi Technical University (TTU), launched in 2022. The initiative provides fi­nancial support to outstanding but underprivileged students pursuing Mechanical, Electrical, and Civil Engineering degrees, allowing them to focus on their studies without financial constraints. In addition to scholarships, Karpow­ership Ghana offers internship opportunities to these scholars, equipping them with hands-on industry experience and bridging the gap between academia and practical application.