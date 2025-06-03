Karpowership reaffirms commitment to powering Ghana’s growth, Africa’s energy future

Karpowership Ghana has reaffirmed its com­mitment to meeting Gha­na’s energy needs and scaling its impact across Africa with reliable, scalable, and innovative energy solutions to support industrialisa­tion, drive economic growth, and enhance energy security across the continent.

This was shared by Ms Mi­chelle Hazel, Project Manager at Karpowership Ghana, during a high-level panel session at the West African Mining and Power Expo (WAMPEX 2025), held on Thurs­day in Accra.

Ms Hazel joined a distinguished panel of energy sector leaders, including Mensah Adjei, Member of Parliament for Wassa East and former Deputy Minister of Roads and Highways, and Mr Sulemana Abubakar, Acting Director of Pow­er at the Ministry of Energy.

The discussion, moderated by legal practitioner and analyst, Kwame Jantuah, centred on the theme: ‘Aligning West Africa’s Energy Sector with Manufacturing Competitiveness.’

Representing Karpowership Ghana, Ms Hazel underscored the company’s significant role in Gha­na’s energy mix, currently supplying over 12 per cent of the country’s total electricity needs.

She emphasised that Karpower­ship’s ability to deliver dependable and uninterrupted power has been a key driver of Ghana’s energy stability, critical for sectors such as mining and manufacturing that require consistent energy supply to operate efficiently.

“Reliability is not just a promise; it is our track record,” Ms Hazel stated, adding that “Our perfor­mance in Ghana has not only stabilised power supply but has earned us the confidence across the subregion. What we have done successfully in Ghana has been a driving force to broadening our market to other African countries.”

Furthermore, she explained that Karpowership’s unique floating power plant model, which houses 24 independent engines, allows for rotational maintenance and dependable baseload Plant without shutting down operations—ensur­ing continuous power generation.

“Unlike the conventional land based power plants, Karpowership’s unique technology allows it to be available all year round with at least 93 per cent capacity without a complete shut down for mainte­nance. That’s a game-changer for reliability in Ghana’s power sector,” she affirmed.

Ms Hazel also emphasised that Karpowership’s commitment to operational excellence was evident across the 16 countries where the company operated, ensuring a steady and scalable electricity supply to diverse markets.

Touching on macroeconomic dynamics, she welcomed the recent appreciation of the Ghanaian cedi and improved revenue collection by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) as positive develop­ments for the sector. “When ECG is able to pay invoices on time and the cedi performs strongly, it sends the right signals to investors that Ghana is a credible and stable environment for energy invest­ment,” she noted.

Beyond its technical contri­butions, Karpowership Ghana continues to deepen its social impact through various communi­ty investment initiatives.

Moreover, Ms Hazel high­lighted projects such as STEM mentorship and empowerment programmes for young girls, scholarships for brilliant but needy engineering students, reha­bilitation of school infrastructure, and the provision of learning materials.

“Our solutions are not only technical; they are also deeply hu­man,” she said. “We walk with the communities, empowering them to grow alongside us,” she added.

With a strong operational base in Ghana and a growing footprint across the continent, Karpow­ership remains committed to powering Africa’s energy future, delivering sustainable, innovative, and inclusive energy solutions that drive progress and transform lives.