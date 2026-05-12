Police arrest suspects in child exploitation, murder and trafficking cases- CID boss confirms

The Ghana Police Service has announced major breakthroughs in several criminal investigations, including child sexual exploitation, murder, cybercrime and child trafficking cases across the country.

Addressing journalists at a press briefing, the Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Lydia Yaako Donkor, said the police continued to record significant successes in the fight against serious crimes.

She said three Ghanaians had been arrested for allegedly producing and sharing indecent images and videos involving children in the Ashanti and Bono regions.

According to her, the operation was carried out in collaboration with the Australian Federal Police and Interpol after intelligence revealed that an Australian suspect standing trial had received child sexual exploitation materials from facilitators in Ghana.

She explained that investigations by Interpol Accra and the Child Digital Forensics and Cybercrime Unit led to the rescue of four children between the ages of six and 13.

“All three suspects are currently in police custody assisting investigations while the victims are receiving care and support,” she said.

Ms Donkor noted that some of the suspects were relatives of the victims, including an older brother and a mother.

She warned that child sexual abuse remained a serious offence punishable by imprisonment and assured the public that the police would continue to work with international partners to fight such crimes.

On a separate case, she said the CID had arrested a suspect in connection with the murder of Theophilus Ashite Amma, a 27-year-old car dealer whose burnt body was found inside a vehicle at Adenta Fuel Link on the Legon Bypass in April this year.

She identified the suspect as Omtete, who was described as a close friend and neighbour of the deceased.

According to her, the suspect was arrested in Togo through Interpol collaboration while allegedly attempting to sell the deceased’s mobile phone.

Investigations, she said, showed that the suspect allegedly lured the victim to his house under the pretext of selling a vehicle, attacked him and later burnt the body and vehicle in an attempt to destroy evidence.

She added that CCTV footage captured the suspect at the scene.

Ms Donkor said the suspect had been remanded into police custody while investigations continued.

The CID boss also announced the arrest of Joshua Kojo Anani Buati, a 36-year-old entrepreneur from East Legon, over the alleged non-consensual sharing of intimate images online.

She said investigations revealed that the suspect allegedly drugged female victims with sedatives, sexually abused them, recorded the acts and shared the videos on a Telegram platform known as “VIP Sleek Fetish 2025.”

According to her, police retrieved mobile phones, laptops, memory cards and other electronic devices during a search at the suspect’s residence.

“The electronic devices have been retained for forensic examination,” she stated.

In another development, Ms Donkor said police had arrested Lucinda Naomi Otri, a midwife at Trust Mother and Child Hospital at Osu, for allegedly taking part in a child trafficking syndicate.

She alleged that the suspect paid money to facilitate the transfer of missing children and instructed that another child be sent to a couple living at Pokwase.

She said investigations into the case began after the disappearance of seven-year-old Khadija Kareem in Kasoa.

According to her, police later linked the suspects to another child stealing case involving a 10-month-old baby and a five-year-old girl.

She said the infant and Khadija Kareem had since been rescued, but the five-year-old girl was still missing.

The police, she added, were appealing to anyone with information about the child’s whereabouts to contact the nearest police station.

Meanwhile, the CID has also arrested a 25-year-old fetish priest and herbalist in connection with the murder of Joyce Ekua Ankoma, whose mutilated body was found at Ewutu Bintum in the Central Region.

Ms Donkor said investigations revealed that the deceased had visited the suspect for spiritual assistance before he allegedly attacked and killed her.

She said the suspect later led police to locations where parts of the deceased’s body had been buried.

The CID Director-General thanked Interpol, the Australian Federal Police and authorities in Togo for supporting the investigations.

She commended the Inspector-General of Police, Christian Tetteh Yohuno, and officers involved in the operations for their dedication and professionalism.

By: Jacob Aggrey