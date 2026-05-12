President Mahama approves evacuation of 300 Ghanaians from South Africa

President John Dramani Mahama has approved the immediate evacuation of 300 Ghanaians living in South Africa following renewed xenophobic attacks in the country.

According to a statement, the affected Ghanaians had earlier complied with an advisory issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and registered with Ghana’s High Commission in Pretoria for evacuation.

The government said the evacuation exercise is aimed at ensuring the safety and welfare of the citizens affected by the attacks.

The statement described the Ghanaians as distressed persons who sought assistance after tensions and attacks against foreign nationals reportedly escalated in parts of South Africa.

Government assured citizens that it remains committed to protecting the welfare of Ghanaians both at home and abroad.

Authorities are expected to work with Ghana’s diplomatic mission in South Africa to facilitate the safe return of the evacuees to Ghana.

By: Jacob Aggrey