NAIMOS donates 100 water pumps to National Service Secretariat

The National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS) is set to donate 100 water pumps to the National Service Secretariat (NSS) to support the Secretariat’s farming activities across the country.

The presentation is expected to take place on Tuesday afternoon at the NAIMOS Headquarters in Accra.

According to a statement issued by the spokesperson for the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, Paa Kwesi Schandorf, the Director of Operations at NAIMOS, Colonel Dominic Buah, will lead the presentation and host the Director-General of the NSS, Ruth Seddoh, during a brief ceremony.

The statement explained that the meeting would also allow both institutions to discuss possible areas of collaboration in the ongoing fight against illegal mining.

It noted that the anti illegal mining campaign is being strongly pursued by the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, with the support of President John Dramani Mahama.

NAIMOS reaffirmed its commitment to enforcing laws against illegal mining through continuous operations across the country.

According to the statement, the Secretariat will continue arresting offenders and seizing unapproved equipment used in illegal mining activities that destroy the environment.

By: Jacob Aggrey