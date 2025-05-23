Kasapreko PLC posts strong financial results in 2024

Kasapreko PLC, a beverage manufacturing company, has posted strong financial results in 2024 financial year, recording revenue growth of 45 per cent to GH¢ 2.7 billion.

In the same period last year its profit after tax soared by 574 per cent to GH¢ 138 million.

In the first quarter of 2025, the company recorded a profit of GH¢ 47 million representing an increase of 84 per cent against the profit recorded in the first quarter of 2024.

Revenue surged by 52 per cent driven by sustained volume growth and disciplined cost man­agement.

The Chief Executive Offi­cer (CEO) of Kasapreko Gha­na Limited, Mr Richard Adjei, who disclosed this in Accra on Wednesday when the company took its turn at the Fact-Behind-the-Figures programme at the Ghana Stock Exchange, said the strong financial growth was driven by strong domestic sales and rising export demand.

Kasapreko PLC in 2024 issued corporate bonds through the Gha­na Stock Exchange, and raised GH¢ 350 million to finance its operations, making it the largest issuance by a local company in Ghana’s history.

He said raising GH¢ 350 million through the public debt market was historical for the company.

“Our entry into the debt capital market was more than a financing move, it was a bold statement,” the CEO of Kasapre­ko said.

“We embraced accountability, demonstrated strong governance, and proved that a home-grown Ghanaian brand can excel under public scrutiny while delivering value to investors,” he added.

Mr Adjei said Kasapreko was currently the leading alcoholic beverage company in Ghana and number three in the water bottled water business.

“From market leader to regional powerhouse as Ghana’s number spirits manufacturer, Kasapreko has expanded its footprint across all 16 regions do­mestically and 14 export markets in Africa,” he stated.

He said the company was taking advantage of African Con­tinental Free Trade Area initiative to expand and export to other African markets such as Kenya and South Africa.

The CEO disclosed that the board of Kasapreko PLC had ap­proved for the company to enter the equities market to raise capital through the Accra bourse and was hopeful that would be done before the end of the year.

“Kasapreko is practicing prudent financial management, reducing interest-bearing liabilities and actively managing working capital to support the growth of its operations,” Mr Adjei said.

Mr Adjei entreated other corporate organisations to use the Ghana Stock Exchange to raise capital to finance their business operations.

The Managing Director, Abena Amoah, said raising capital from the bond market had helped to turn around Kasapreko PLC.

She said the company which was struggling some few years ago and making losses, was currently a profitable company, saying the performance of the company had been very significant.

Ms Amoah said the Accra bourse provided long and pa­tience capital for companies to finance their business operations.

The Managing Director of GSE encouraged other corporate bodies to emulate the example of Kasapreko PLC and use the Accra bourse to raise patient capital to finance their business operations.

BY KINGSLEY ASARE