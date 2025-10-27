Kennedy Agyapong calls for shift from importation to production

Presidential aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has called on Ghanaians to focus on local production instead of relying heavily on imported goods.

In a post on his official X (formerly Twitter) account, Mr. Agyapong said Ghana has the capacity to grow and process its own products, especially in the northern regions.

He pointed out that although soybeans are grown in all five northern regions, the country still imports soya drinks from abroad.

According to him, this trend is part of the problem weakening Ghana’s economy.

“We grow soybeans right here in all five northern regions of Ghana, yet we import soya drinks from abroad. That is the problem! Under my leadership, we will not only grow, we will process, produce, and export,” he wrote.

The Assin Central MP stressed that his vision is to build factories in the North, create jobs for the youth, and strengthen the Ghanaian cedi through local production and export.

He added, “Let’s move from importation to production,” emphasizing that industrialization is the key to Ghana’s economic transformation.

