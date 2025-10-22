Kevin Okyere Foundation supports Fadama residents

The Kevin Okyere Foundation (KOF), a non-governmental organisation dedicated to supporting the underprivileged, has donated food items to 400 families and individuals in the Fadama-Abeka communities in Accra.

The event, held to coincide with this year’s World Food Day celebrations last Thursday, drew a large number of residents who were selected by religious, traditional, and local assembly leaders. The beneficiaries were identified as needy and were given coupons two days prior to the event.

The Nurudeen Children’s Home also received donations from the Foundation.

Items distributed included rice, sugar, beans, sardines, salt, tomato paste, gari, cocoa beverage, powdered milk, and vegetable oil, as well as sanitary products such as bathing and washing soaps, toothpaste, and sanitary pads.

In his remarks before the presentation, the Founder and Chairman, Mr Kevin Okyere, said society had a duty to ensure that everyone was carried along the path of development, especially given the inequalities that make it difficult for some to keep pace.

“As a Foundation, we see every day that many families still struggle with access to education, healthcare, and opportunity. That is why we set for ourselves four key areas of focus — education, healthcare, economic empowerment, and humanitarian relief,” he stated.

Mr Okyere noted that the Foundation had quietly supported lives across Ghana for years.

“We’ve always believed that kindness doesn’t need an audience, but as we grow, we’ve come to realise that sharing our story can inspire others to act too. And that’s what today represents,” he added.

He highlighted the Foundation’s interventions in education, including scholarships and learning materials for children, and in healthcare, where it had funded life-saving surgeries—particularly for children born with heart defects treated at the National Cardiothoracic Centre, Korle-Bu.

“We have also supported hospitals across the country with essential medical equipment and infrastructure to strengthen care. These are not just numbers to us; they are stories of hope renewed and lives restored,” he said.

Explaining why Fadama and its surrounding areas were chosen, Mr Okyere said the decision was influenced by the benevolence of the National Chief Imam, His Eminence Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, who had shown him great kindness in the past.

“I learned that his home feeds hundreds of people every single day, regardless of background or faith. That quiet generosity moved me deeply. So when the time came to begin our Food Donation Programme, there was no better place to start than here, in his community, as a gesture of gratitude and respect,” he explained.

Mr Okyere reaffirmed the Foundation’s commitment to working with state institutions, the private sector, and civil society to address the root causes of poverty and inequality. He also hinted at plans to train youth in employable skills to enhance productivity and create opportunities locally and abroad.

Through a translator, the Chief Imam praised Mr Okyere and the Foundation for their generosity and offered prayers for their continued success in touching more lives as the Foundation grows.

