Kofi Atta Kakra Kusi honoured for supporting international edition of Accra Arts and Craft Market

Deputy Director in charge of Corporate Affairs at the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), Kofi Atta Kakra Kusi, has been honoured for his outstanding contribution to the success of the international edition of the Accra Arts and Craft Market.

The award was presented to him on Saturday, October 25, 2025, at the W.E.B. Du Bois Centre for Pan African Culture in Cantonments, during a gala and awards night to close the 10-day event.

The management of the Accra Arts and Craft Market, led by Manager Adnan Mohammed and Deputy Manager Wango Abdul Karimu, recognised Mr. Kusi for his efforts in promoting the event through marketing and public relations, as well as helping to build strategic partnerships.

In a citation presented to him, organisers praised his dedication and described him as a key figure in boosting the market’s visibility and impact.

Mr. Kusi has served in various capacities within the Ghana Tourism Authority for over a decade.

He previously worked as Board Secretary, Special Assistant to the late CEO Charles Osei Bonsu, and later as Principal Corporate Affairs Officer before being promoted to Deputy Director of Domestic Marketing and, in February 2025, to Deputy Director of Corporate Affairs.

An alumnus of Prempeh College, Mr. Kusi holds a Bachelor’s degree in Philosophy from the University of Ghana, a Master’s degree in Public Relations from the Ghana Institute of Journalism (now UNIMAC-GIJ), and an MBA in Marketing from the Methodist University College Ghana.

He also holds a Certificate in Tourism and Hospitality Management from the University of Johannesburg, South Africa.

The international edition of the Accra Arts and Craft Market, which ran from October 17 to 26, brought together artisans, designers, and creators from across Africa, including participants from Nigeria, Togo, Benin, Burkina Faso, and Niger.

The fair showcased handmade products such as art, fashion, crafts, décor, and food, while promoting Ghanaian creativity and supporting small and medium-sized businesses to access international markets.

Under the theme “From Local Hands to the Global Stage,” the event provided a platform for cultural exchange, allowing locals, tourists, and diasporans to experience African art and craftsmanship firsthand.

Now in its eighth year, the Accra Arts and Craft Market continues to serve as a bridge between local artisans and global audiences, highlighting the rich cultural heritage of Ghana and Africa as a whole.

By: Jacob Aggrey