Kojo Oppong Nkrumah questions delay in implementing 24-Hour Economy Programme

The Ranking Member on Parliament’s Economy and Development Committee, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has criticised the government over what he describes as the slow implementation of its flagship 24-Hour Economy Programme.

Speaking in Parliament yesterday, Mr. Oppong Nkrumah argued that nearly two years after the government assumed office, there is little evidence that the programme is being implemented as promised.

According to him, Parliament has approved about GH¢650 billion for government expenditure over the past two years, yet no government agency has adopted the programme’s proposed “one job, three people, three shifts” model.

“The promise of the 24-hour economy was clear: one job, three people, three shifts,” he stated.

Mr. Oppong Nkrumah maintained that the absence of any public institution operating under the model raises concerns about the programme’s progress.

He argued that the situation suggests the initiative has not delivered on the expectations created before the government took office.

The ranking member also questioned the government’s priorities, claiming that other matters had received greater attention while policies needed to support the 24-Hour Economy Programme remain outstanding.

According to him, government officials informed Parliament during committee meetings that incentives required to encourage private sector participation in the programme are still being developed.

Mr. Oppong Nkrumah urged the government to expedite work on those incentives if it intends to make the 24-Hour Economy Programme operational.

He stressed that the success of the initiative would depend on measures that enable businesses and institutions to operate around the clock and create the jobs promised under the policy.

By: Jacob Aggrey