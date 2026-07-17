Koku Anyidoho is no longer part of NDC- Mustapha Gbande reveals

The Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mustapha Gbande, has declared that former Deputy General Secretary of the party, Koku Anyidoho, is no longer a member of the NDC.

Speaking on Eyewitness News on Thursday, July 16, 2026, with Umaru Sanda Amadu, Gbande said Anyidoho ceased to be a member of the party because he no longer holds membership.

“He is not. When you don’t have membership, you are not a member of the party,” he said.

He made the remarks after the host pointed out that Anyidoho had recently claimed he was still a member of the NDC despite his dismissal from the party.

Gbande alleged that Anyidoho is now a consultant to the New Patriotic Party’s 2024 presidential candidate, former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

“He is a consultant for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia. He is the spiritual consultant for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia,” Gbande claimed.

When the host asked whether he had evidence to support the allegation, Gbande maintained that he knew it to be true but did not provide any proof.

He further questioned Anyidoho’s comments on the NDC’s internal elections, arguing that he had no authority to advise the party on matters such as the sale of nomination forms.

“Who gave him that authority? When you are no longer a member of the party, you cannot determine how the party conducts its elections,” he said.

By: Jacob Aggrey