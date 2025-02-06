Kuntunse murder case adjourned to Feb. 20

The case involving Constable Smith Gyekyi, the policeman accused of shooting a man at Kuntunse over alleged transport fare dispute, has been adjourned to February 20.

The prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Apewa Acha­na, told the District Court, at Kotobabi in Accra, that it was awaiting the Attorney-General’s advice on case. The court has preserved the plea of Constable Gyekyi

Meanwhile, the Ghana News Agency has gathered that last year, the High Court granted GH¢200,000 bail to Constable Gyekyi, who was being held for the alleged murder of Stanley Ahadzi.

It is recalled that on Sunday, August 18, 2024, the police re­portedly received information that a male adult had been shot at the frontage of Koans Estate at Satel­lite Kuntunse, near Amasaman in the Greater Accra Region.

Prosecution also indicated that when the police arrived at the scene, they found the body of a 25-year-old adult, Stanley Ahadzi, in a supine position with blood oozing from the head.

The court heard that Consta­ble Gyekyi, who was using his pri­vate car for commercial purposes, “picked” Esther Owusua from Ablekuma Joma to Koans Estate, Kuntunse Satellite.

The prosecution heard that while on their route, Owusua, a witness in the case, got missing and contacted Ahadzi, now de­ceased, who agreed to meet them at Koans gate.

The court again heard that Ahadzi arrived at the Koans Estate Gate and a quarrel ensued between him and Constable Gyekyi over the fare.

Moreover, the prosecution revealed that in the process Con­stable Gyekyi pulled his sidearm, gave warning shot and later shot Ahadzi to death.

Constable Gyekyi reported himself to the Amasaman Divi­sional Police Command, where he was detained, and during inves­tigations, admitted the offence. —GNA