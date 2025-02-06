Kuntunse murder case adjourned to Feb. 20
The case involving Constable Smith Gyekyi, the policeman accused of shooting a man at Kuntunse over alleged transport fare dispute, has been adjourned to February 20.
The prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Apewa Achana, told the District Court, at Kotobabi in Accra, that it was awaiting the Attorney-General’s advice on case. The court has preserved the plea of Constable Gyekyi
Meanwhile, the Ghana News Agency has gathered that last year, the High Court granted GH¢200,000 bail to Constable Gyekyi, who was being held for the alleged murder of Stanley Ahadzi.
It is recalled that on Sunday, August 18, 2024, the police reportedly received information that a male adult had been shot at the frontage of Koans Estate at Satellite Kuntunse, near Amasaman in the Greater Accra Region.
Prosecution also indicated that when the police arrived at the scene, they found the body of a 25-year-old adult, Stanley Ahadzi, in a supine position with blood oozing from the head.
The court heard that Constable Gyekyi, who was using his private car for commercial purposes, “picked” Esther Owusua from Ablekuma Joma to Koans Estate, Kuntunse Satellite.
The prosecution heard that while on their route, Owusua, a witness in the case, got missing and contacted Ahadzi, now deceased, who agreed to meet them at Koans gate.
The court again heard that Ahadzi arrived at the Koans Estate Gate and a quarrel ensued between him and Constable Gyekyi over the fare.
Moreover, the prosecution revealed that in the process Constable Gyekyi pulled his sidearm, gave warning shot and later shot Ahadzi to death.
Constable Gyekyi reported himself to the Amasaman Divisional Police Command, where he was detained, and during investigations, admitted the offence. —GNA