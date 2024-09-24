Let your voices be heard in politics – AWLN urges women

The African Women Leaders Network (AWLN), Ghana Chapter, has urged all women to take active interest in politics to let their voices become a powerful catalyst for political and economic transformation of the country.

“As we approach election 2024, we must challenge ourselves into meaningful actions. Let this election be a turning point where women leadership is not only encouraged but celebrated, where dialogues from every corner of the country, from the smallest village to the largest city, are voices of women who have been the backbone of our communities.’’

“Together, let us pave the way for a future where every woman, regardless of who you are knows that her voice matters, her leadership is valued and her potential limitless. We can change the narrative, and so we should do it.”

Chairperson of the AWLN, Dr Charity Binka, made the call at a town hall meeting of women of various leadership positions in the society, here.

It was under the theme, ‘Promoting Women’s Political Leadership Through Dialogues: The 2024 Election.”

The whole idea was to promote women’s participation in political leadership to dialogue, to identify and address the challenges facing women in political leadership.

It also aimed to mobilise women to participate in the election, and be able to come out with regional strategies as to how to address the issues about women’s low participation in politics and leadership.

According to the Chairperson, “promoting women’s leadership is not simply about having women in political spaces, it is about creating an environment where their voices influence policies, governance and decision making at the highest level.”

She asked women to brave the odds and unite to use dialogue as one of the most powerful tools to challenge outdated norms, dispel misinformation and bridge the gaps between aspirations and actions.

Studies, she said, have shown that, “women’s participation in politics leads to more inclusive, equitable and sustainable policy actions,” adding that women would bring diverse perspectives that reflected the realities of communities, from education, economic, healthcare, empowerment and justice.

Dr. Binka, a member of the Board of Directors of the New Times Corporation, was full of hope that the Affirmative Action Plan would very soon receive Presidential assent to provide equal opportunities to women in the country.

She indicated that when passed into law, Ghana would surely be on the path of addressing the endemic problem of low participation in political leadership.

Moreover, she was of the view that the passage into law of the Affirmative Action Plan might not affect the fortunes of women fin the 2024 election, “but coming 2028, the situation would be different. Our voices should be heard louder than now.”

She highlighted that the media had a role to play in shaping up perception moving beyond the “stereotypical portrayals of women in politics in showcasing their leadership abilities, resilience and tangible challenges they bring to communities.”

Mr Samuel Pyne, Kumasi Metropolitan Chief Executive, added his voice to the call on women to take active interest in politics as most of them have great ideas to contribute towards national development.

He commended event organisers the fact it sought to throw more light to bridge the gap between men and women in political leadership.

Madam Aba Oppong, Executive Director of Right and Responsibility Initiative, a civil society organisation, was worried that the women in politics were not enthused much about attending such organised events, “…and that is what they always do, I have been doing election programmes, this is the seventh, and they behave the same way.”

And, urged them to do all possible to be politically active to make meaningful changes, be trailblasers in governance.

