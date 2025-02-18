Let’s accelerate process of  enacting Dual Citizenship  Amendment Bill – Assin North MP

The Member of Parliament for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson, has called upon his fellow Members of the House to accelerate the process of enacting the Dual Citizenship Amendment Bill.

This initiative aims to eliminate existing restrictions and foster a more inclusive governance frame­work.

The bill, he explained, represented a critical step in acknowledging the contributions of Ghanaians in the diaspora and ensuring that they have equal opportunities to participate in Ghana’s democratic processes.

Mr Quayson in statement on the floor of Parliament to commemo­rate this year’s Black History Month on Friday stated that, the fight against dual citizenship restrictions on political ambitions was not a personal battle but a national con­versation.

The MP indicated that, “Our Constitution, while a beacon of democracy, must evolve to reflect the global realities of our people. How do we marginalise those who have sought better opportunities abroad yet remain deeply connected to Ghana? How do we exclude them from leadership when their hearts, skills, and resources are dedicated to building our nation?” he asked.

The Member of Parliament stated that in recent years, Ghana had emerged as a symbol of hope and opportunity for numerous Africans, members of the diaspora, and other nationals who have selected it as their home.

“By granting citizenship to these individuals, the nation recognises their significant economic contribu­tions to our society,” he said.

“I stand here not as a victim of political challenges but as a testament to the resilience of every Ghanaian who believes in the power of de­mocracy and justice, and thanked the good people of Assin North for en­trusting him once again to represent and serve them,” he noted.

The Black History Month, Mr Quayson underline, allowed the country to reflect on the persever­ance of the people through slavery, institutional racism, and the ongoing fight for equality and paid glowing tribute to the contributions of Black leaders such as Dr Kwame Nkrumah, Nelson Mandela, Martin Luther King Jr., Thomas Sankara, Patrice Lu­mumba, Barack Obama and others, whose efforts have shaped history and inspired progress, especially in political leadership.

Their global experience, combined with their commitment to Ghana, can only strengthen our democracy and accelerate our development.

BY.LAWRENCE VOMAFA AKPALU