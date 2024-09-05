Let’s address global cybersecurity threats  …to safeguard citizens digital future – Communication, Digitalisation Minister

The Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has reaffirmed Ghana’s commitment to enhance cyber security capacity on the African continent.

She noted that the country’s role as a regional hub for cyber security demonstrates its dedi­cation to safeguarding the digital future of all globally through international cooperation.

• Participants Photo: Stephanie Birikorang

“The decision to host this year’s Cyberdrill under­scores our commitment to protecting the digital future of our citizens and contributing to global cybersecuri­ty efforts,” she stated.

Mrs Owusu-Ekuful said this, in a speech read on her behalf at the 12th edition of the 2024 International Telecommunications Union (ITU)-INTERPOL Re­gional Cyber Drill for Africa held in Accra yesterday.

The event gathered cybersecurity experts, law en­forcement officials, and government representatives from across the continent.

She acknowledged the collaborative efforts of the ITU and INTERPOL in building national and region­al capacities to combat cybercrime.

Speaking on the increasing threat of cyberattacks, Mrs Owusu-Ekuful referenced a 2023 report by Cybersecurity Ventures, revealing that cyberattacks occurred every 39 seconds last year, with over 2,200 incidents reported daily.

This, she said marked a significant rise from 2022, where an attack occurred every 44 seconds. She stressed the urgency of addressing these threats as the world continues to rely heavily on digitalisation.

“The African Cyberthreat Assessment Report 2024, published by INTERPOL, underscores the growing risks on the continent, with cybercrime evolving into a multibillion-dollar industry,” she noted.

She added that threats such as Business Email Compromise (BEC), Phishing, Banking Trojans, and Cyber Extortion are becoming increasingly prevalent. Ransomware, in particular, has been identified as a critical emerging threat, targeting critical infrastructure with severe financial implications.

The Minister also lauded the recent adoption of the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime, which strengthens international cooperation in combating cybercrimes. Ghana played a crucial role in drafting this Convention, which she described as providing a vital framework for enhancing national and regional cybersecurity efforts.

She highlighted that the government has reviewed its National Cybersecurity Policy and Strategy, in­corporating legal, organisational, technical measures, capacity development, and cooperation.

The strategy, approved by Cabinet, she said is ex­pected to be launched in October 2024.

The Minister emphasised the importance of regular cyber drills, citing Ghana’s initiatives such as the National Cyber Security Awareness Month and the West Africa Symposium for Computer Emergency Response Teams.

She urged other African nations to develop strat­egies to enhance their cyber security readiness and resilience.

Director-General of Ghana’s Cyber Security Authority (CSA), Dr Albert Antwi-Boasiako, in his remarks noted that the event comes at a critical time, as cyber threats continue to evolve rapidly, citing data from the Information Systems Audit and Control As­sociation (ISACA) and Cybersecurity Ventures, which highlight the increasing sophistication of cyber threats and the substantial financial impact they pose globally.

He reflected on Ghana’s progress in cybersecurity, noting that the ITU assisted the country in establish­ing its National Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-GH) in 2014, which was later integrated into the Cyber Security Authority in 2017.

“Since March 2023, the CSA has been licensing Cy­bersecurity Service Providers (CSPs) and accrediting Cybersecurity Establishments (CEs) and Professionals (CPs), making Ghana one of the few countries global­ly with such a regulatory framework. As of September 2024, the CSA has registered 1,433 cybersecurity pro­fessionals, 64 cybersecurity establishments, and 246 service providers,” Mr Antwi-Boadiako explained

